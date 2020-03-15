Operation COVID-19

Sgt. Nancy Cobos, of the New York Army National Guard 369th, is instructed by Claude Stephens, a New York State Environmental Conservation Police investigator, during a mask fit test in New Rochelle, N.Y., March 15, 2020. Sergeant Cobos will support medical professionals at a drive-thru swab collection site as part of the multi-agency COVID-19 response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sean Madden)

