A U.S. Marine with headquarters and support battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific – Marine Corps Base Camp Smedley D. Butler, emerges from the water water survival basic and intermediate training at the Camp Foster Aquatic Center March 13. Approximately 150 Marines and sailors from bravo company participated in the event to maintain mission readiness by completing their annual training requirement. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Lucas Vega)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2020 Date Posted: 03.13.2020 01:38 Photo ID: 6137782 VIRIN: 200313-M-CX928-0042 Resolution: 4268x2846 Size: 8.17 MB Location: CAMP FOSTER, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines and sailors with MCIPAC complete annual swim qualification [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Lucas Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.