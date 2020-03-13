U.S. Marines and sailors with MCIPAC complete annual swim qualification

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Thomas Dolph with headquarters and support battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific – Marine Corps Base Camp Smedley D. Butler, takes a 30-inch step into the pool during water survival basic and intermediate training at the Camp Foster Aquatic Center March 13. Approximately 150 Marines and sailors from Bravo company participated in the event to maintain mission readiness by completing their annual training requirement. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Lucas Vega)

