U.S. Marines and sailors with MCIPAC complete annual swim qualification

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Vincent Ciuccoli, commanding officer, headquarters and support battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific – Marine Corps Base Camp Smedley D. Butler observes water survival basic and intermediate training at the Camp Foster Aquatic Center March 13. Approximately 150 Marines and sailors from Bravo company participated in the event to maintain mission readiness by completing their annual training requirement.(U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Lucas Vega)

