U.S. Marines and sailors with MCIPAC complete annual swim qualification

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Kody Schwartz, Marine Corps instructor of water survival, demonstrates a technique for U.S. Marines with headquarters and support battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific – Marine Corps Base Camp Smedley D. Butler at the Camp Foster Aquatic Center March 13. Approximately 150 Marines and sailors from bravo company participated in the event to maintain mission readiness by completing their annual training requirement. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Lucas Vega)

