    U.S. Marines and sailors with MCIPAC complete annual swim qualification [Image 6 of 11]

    U.S. Marines and sailors with MCIPAC complete annual swim qualification

    CAMP FOSTER, JAPAN

    03.13.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lucas Vega 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Timothy Turner, a combat photographer with headquarters and support battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific – Marine Corps Base Camp Smedley D. Butler, participates in water survival basic and intermediate training at the Camp Foster Aquatic Center March 13. Approximately 150 Marines and sailors from Bravo company participated in the event to maintain mission readiness by completing their annual training requirement. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Lucas Vega)

    This work, U.S. Marines and sailors with MCIPAC complete annual swim qualification [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Lucas Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    bravo company
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Pool
    Amphibious
    Swim Qualification
    MCIPAC
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    Marines swimming
    WSA

