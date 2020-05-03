SASEBO, Japan (March 4, 2020) – Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) pose for a photo aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48), March 4. Land is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations promoting partnerships and enhancing relationships with partner nations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zach Grooman/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2020 Date Posted: 03.12.2020 05:57 Photo ID: 6136623 VIRIN: 200306-N-BN445-0014 Resolution: 5573x3981 Size: 2.04 MB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Emory S. Land Helps Repair Ships in Sasebo [Image 21 of 21], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.