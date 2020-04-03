USS Emory S. Land Helps Repair Ships in Sasebo

SASEBO, Japan (March 4, 2020) – Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Michael Smith, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), prepares to apply paste to a bulkhead aboard the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Patriot (MCM 7), March 4. Land is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations promoting partnerships and enhancing relationships with partner nations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zach Grooman/Released)

