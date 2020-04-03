USS Emory S. Land Helps Repair Ships in Sasebo

SASEBO, Japan (March 4, 2020) – Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Devon Cooper, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), cleans a weld during a maintenance period for naval minesweepers, March 4. Land is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations promoting partnerships and enhancing relationships with partner nations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zach Grooman/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 05:56
|Photo ID:
|6136578
|VIRIN:
|200304-N-BN445-0016
|Resolution:
|5232x4186
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
