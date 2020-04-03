USS Emory S. Land Helps Repair Ships in Sasebo

SASEBO, Japan (March 4, 2020) Machinery Repairman Fireman Apprentice Austin Trumpower mills metal for the repair of the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Warrior (MCM 10) in the machine shop aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) during a scheduled port visit to Sasebo, Japan, March 4. Land is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations promoting partnerships and enhancing relationships with partner nations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chase Stephens/Released)

