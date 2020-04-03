USS Emory S. Land Helps Repair Ships in Sasebo

SASEBO, Japan (March 4, 2020) Machinery Repairman 3rd Class David Quintero drills holes in flanges in the machine shop aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) during a scheduled port visit to Sasebo, Japan, March 4. Land is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations promoting partnerships and enhancing relationships with partner nations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chase Stephens/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 05:57
|Photo ID:
|6136622
|VIRIN:
|200304-N-SS370-0031
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
