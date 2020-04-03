Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Emory S. Land Helps Repair Ships in Sasebo [Image 20 of 21]

    USS Emory S. Land Helps Repair Ships in Sasebo

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    03.04.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    SASEBO, Japan (March 4, 2020) Machinery Repairman 3rd Class David Quintero drills holes in flanges in the machine shop aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) during a scheduled port visit to Sasebo, Japan, March 4. Land is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations promoting partnerships and enhancing relationships with partner nations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chase Stephens/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 05:57
    Photo ID: 6136622
    VIRIN: 200304-N-SS370-0031
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Emory S. Land Helps Repair Ships in Sasebo [Image 21 of 21], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    repair
    Guam
    deployment
    submarine tender

