USS Emory S. Land Helps Repair Ships in Sasebo

SASEBO, Japan (March 4, 2020) – Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Christopher Buzzelli, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), plasma cuts sheet metal during a maintenance period for naval minesweepers, March 4. Land is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations promoting partnerships and enhancing relationships with partner nations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zach Grooman/Released)

