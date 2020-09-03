Nimitz Sailors Grease IFLOLS System

200309-N-KO930-2043 NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (Mar. 09, 2020) Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Dylan Smith (right) from Puyallup, Wash., and Interior Communications Electrician Seaman Jonathan Duarte from Bakersfield, Calif., apply grease to the Improved Fresnel Lens Optical Landing System on a catwalk aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently in port preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Banmally Nichols)
