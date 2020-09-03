Nimitz Sailor Marks Bolt For Torquing

200309-N-KO930-2018 NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (Mar. 09, 2020) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Elizabeth Quintino from Arvin, Calif., marks a bolt for torqueing on the NS-60 Mobile Crash Crane (CVCC) on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently in port preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Banmally Nichols)

