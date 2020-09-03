200309-N-KO930-2018 NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (Mar. 09, 2020) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Elizabeth Quintino from Arvin, Calif., marks a bolt for torqueing on the NS-60 Mobile Crash Crane (CVCC) on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently in port preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Banmally Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 22:13
|Photo ID:
|6136421
|VIRIN:
|200309-N-KO930-2018
|Resolution:
|4343x3102
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
This work, Nimitz Sailor Marks Bolt For Torquing [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
