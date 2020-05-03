Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nimitz Sailor Donates Blood During Dlood Drive [Image 1 of 6]

    Nimitz Sailor Donates Blood During Dlood Drive

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Photo by Seaman Dalton Reidhead 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    200305-N-FQ453-0046 BREMERTON, Wash.(March 5, 2020) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Carter, from Trenton, New Jersey, donates blood during a blood drive aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently inport preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dalton Reidhead)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 22:14
    Photo ID: 6136417
    VIRIN: 200305-N-FQ453-0046
    Resolution: 4844x2043
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Hometown: BREMERTON, WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Sailor Donates Blood During Dlood Drive [Image 6 of 6], by SN Dalton Reidhead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz Sailor Donates Blood During Dlood Drive
    Nimitz Sailors Use Pliers During Aircraft Jack Maintenance
    Nimitz Sailors Verifies De-energized Equipment
    Nimitz Sailor Shines Brass On Firehose
    Nimitz Sailor Marks Bolt For Torquing
    Nimitz Sailors Grease IFLOLS System

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Underway
    FOD
    Flight Deck
    USS Nimitz

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT