200305-N-FQ453-0046 BREMERTON, Wash.(March 5, 2020) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Carter, from Trenton, New Jersey, donates blood during a blood drive aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently inport preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dalton Reidhead)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 22:14
|Photo ID:
|6136417
|VIRIN:
|200305-N-FQ453-0046
|Resolution:
|4844x2043
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Hometown:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Nimitz Sailor Donates Blood During Dlood Drive [Image 6 of 6], by SN Dalton Reidhead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT