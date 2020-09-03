Nimitz Sailors Use Pliers During Aircraft Jack Maintenance

200309-N-KO930-1012 NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (Mar. 09, 2020) Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Nicolas Holmquist from Bellingham, Wash., (left), and Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Aaron Alamillo from Las Vegas tighten a wire on an aircraft jack in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently in port preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Banmally Nichols)

