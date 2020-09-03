200309-N-KO930-1012 NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (Mar. 09, 2020) Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Nicolas Holmquist from Bellingham, Wash., (left), and Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Aaron Alamillo from Las Vegas tighten a wire on an aircraft jack in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently in port preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Banmally Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 22:14
|Photo ID:
|6136418
|VIRIN:
|200309-N-KO930-1012
|Resolution:
|3538x2527
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Nimitz Sailors Use Pliers During Aircraft Jack Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT