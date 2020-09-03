Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nimitz Sailor Shines Brass On Firehose [Image 4 of 6]

    Nimitz Sailor Shines Brass On Firehose

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    200309-N-KO930-1049 NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (Mar. 09, 2020) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Stephen Martinez from St. Joseph, Mo., shines the brass on a firehose in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently in port preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Banmally Nichols)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 22:13
    Photo ID: 6136420
    VIRIN: 200309-N-KO930-1049
    Resolution: 3971x2836
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Sailor Shines Brass On Firehose [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz Sailor Donates Blood During Dlood Drive
    Nimitz Sailors Use Pliers During Aircraft Jack Maintenance
    Nimitz Sailors Verifies De-energized Equipment
    Nimitz Sailor Shines Brass On Firehose
    Nimitz Sailor Marks Bolt For Torquing
    Nimitz Sailors Grease IFLOLS System

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    hangar bay
    aircraft carrier
    firehose
    shine
    cleaning stations

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT