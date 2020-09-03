Nimitz Sailor Shines Brass On Firehose

200309-N-KO930-1049 NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (Mar. 09, 2020) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Stephen Martinez from St. Joseph, Mo., shines the brass on a firehose in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently in port preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Banmally Nichols)

