200309-N-KO930-1049 NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (Mar. 09, 2020) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Stephen Martinez from St. Joseph, Mo., shines the brass on a firehose in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is currently in port preparing for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Banmally Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2020 22:13
|Photo ID:
|6136420
|VIRIN:
|200309-N-KO930-1049
|Resolution:
|3971x2836
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Nimitz Sailor Shines Brass On Firehose [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT