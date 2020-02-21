Shaw dental clinic gives kids a smile

From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gelyn Grant, Senior Airman Alyssa Bishofsky and Airman 1st Class Kris Ortiz, 20th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental clinic dental assistants, teach Team Shaw children the importance of and proper way to brush their teeth during a visit to the 20th Force Support Squadron Child Development Center at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 21, 2020. The 20th OMRS dental clinic partnered with the American Dental Association to promote good dental hygiene through the “Give Kids A Smile” program and visited four classrooms in the 20th Force Support Squadron Child Development Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Maldonado)

