Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Shaw dental clinic gives kids a smile [Image 4 of 5]

    Shaw dental clinic gives kids a smile

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Maldonado-Suarez 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Team Shaw children take turns brushing the teeth of a toy dinosaur during the 20th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental clinic team members visit the 20th Force Support Squadron Child Development Center at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 21, 2020. The children learned the proper way to brush their teeth and received light-up toothbrushes by the end of the visit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Maldonado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2020
    Date Posted: 03.11.2020 11:04
    Photo ID: 6135600
    VIRIN: 200221-F-SM956-1118
    Resolution: 5511x3678
    Size: 7.36 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaw dental clinic gives kids a smile [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Ashley Maldonado-Suarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shaw dental clinic gives kids a smile
    Shaw dental clinic gives kids a smile
    Shaw dental clinic gives kids a smile
    Shaw dental clinic gives kids a smile
    Shaw dental clinic gives kids a smile

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Shaw dental clinic gives kids a smile

    TAGS

    teeth
    hygiene
    dentist
    dental
    Give Kids a Smile
    20th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT