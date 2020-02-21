Shaw dental clinic gives kids a smile

Team Shaw children take turns brushing the teeth of a toy dinosaur during the 20th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental clinic team members visit the 20th Force Support Squadron Child Development Center at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 21, 2020. The children learned the proper way to brush their teeth and received light-up toothbrushes by the end of the visit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Maldonado)
