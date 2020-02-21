Shaw dental clinic gives kids a smile

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Everett Ong, 20th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron (OMRS) dental clinic general dentist, left, and Tech. Sgt. Jonna Berry, 20th OMRS dental clinic clinical element chief, right, show a Team Shaw child how they will count her teeth during a check-up at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 21, 2020. For the first time, the 20th OMRS dental clinic team provided care to military (active duty, retiree, reservist or guard on active-duty orders) children between the ages of two and 12. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Maldonado)

