    Shaw dental clinic gives kids a smile [Image 1 of 5]

    Shaw dental clinic gives kids a smile

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Maldonado-Suarez 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Everett Ong, 20th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron (OMRS) dental clinic general dentist, left, and Tech. Sgt. Jonna Berry, 20th OMRS dental clinic clinical element chief, right, show a Team Shaw child how they will count her teeth during a check-up at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 21, 2020. For the first time, the 20th OMRS dental clinic team provided care to military (active duty, retiree, reservist or guard on active-duty orders) children between the ages of two and 12. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Maldonado)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaw dental clinic gives kids a smile [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Ashley Maldonado-Suarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    teeth
    hygiene
    dentist
    dental
    Give Kids a Smile
    20th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

