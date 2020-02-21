Shaw dental clinic gives kids a smile

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Maldonado-Suarez 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Team Shaw child plays with a toy toothbrush before her dental check-up at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 21, 2020. The 20th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental clinic partnered with the American Dental Association to promote good dental hygiene through the “Give Kids A Smile” program and visited four classrooms in the 20th Force Support Squadron Child Development Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Maldonado)

    teeth
    hygiene
    dentist
    dental
    Give Kids a Smile
    20th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

