Shaw dental clinic gives kids a smile

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Everett Ong, 20th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron (OMRS) dental clinic general dentist, inspects a Team Shaw child’s teeth during a check-up at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, Feb. 21, 2020. The 20th OMRS dental clinic team had 40 appointments available for military (active duty, retiree, reservist or guard on active-duty orders) children between the ages of two and 12. The services able to be provided to the children during this event included dental exams, preventative treatments, sealants as needed, fluoride treatment and education of dental hygiene. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Maldonado)

