701st AS conducts training sortie

U.S. Air Force Maj. Tien Phung, 701st Airlift Squadron C-17A Globemaster III pilot, flies the aircraft as it prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 127th Air Refueling Wing, during an aerial refueling training sortie over the east coast, March 5, 2020. The training included an assault landing, touch and go’s, and an aerial refueling. (U.S Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor T. McBride)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 16:36
|Photo ID:
|6134502
|VIRIN:
|200305-F-ER377-0344
|Resolution:
|4767x3268
|Size:
|4.83 MB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
