U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Thomas McGee, 701st Airlift Squadron C-17A Globemaster III loadmaster, writes down notes during a local training sortie over Joint Base Charleston, S.C. March 5, 2020. The training included an assault landing, touch and go’s, and an aerial refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor T. McBride)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 16:36
|Photo ID:
|6134498
|VIRIN:
|200305-F-ER377-0292
|Resolution:
|5476x3333
|Size:
|5.22 MB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
This work, 701st AS conducts training sortie [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Trevor McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
