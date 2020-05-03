U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Thomas McGee, 701st Airlift Squadron C-17A Globemaster III loadmaster, listens to aircrew communication via headset during a local training sortie over Joint Base Charleston, S.C. March 5, 2020. The training included an assault landing, touch and go’s, and an aerial refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor T. McBride)

Date Taken: 03.05.2020 Date Posted: 03.10.2020 Photo ID: 6134497 Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US This work, 701st AS conducts training sortie [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Trevor McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.