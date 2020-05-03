Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    701st AS conducts training sortie [Image 2 of 13]

    701st AS conducts training sortie

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor McBride 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Tien Phung (left) and Maj. Stan Schmotzer (right), 701st Airlift Squadron C-17A Globemaster III pilots, perform pre-flight checks on the aircraft before conducting a local training sortie at Joint Base Charleston, S.C. March 5, 2020. The training included an assault landing, touch and go’s, and an aerial refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor T. McBride)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 16:36
    Photo ID: 6134492
    VIRIN: 200305-F-ER377-0138
    Resolution: 5064x3292
    Size: 6.97 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 701st AS conducts training sortie [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Trevor McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Airlift
    South Carolina
    pilot
    loadmaster
    Charleston
    aircrew
    Globemaster III
    1CTCS
    Air Force
    701 AS
    701

