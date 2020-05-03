U.S. Air Force Maj. Tien Phung, 701st Airlift Squadron C-17A Globemaster III pilot, reacts to the conversation between the aircrew via headset during a local training sortie over Joint Base Charleston, S.C. March 5, 2020. The training included an assault landing, touch and go’s, and an aerial refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker. (U.S Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor T. McBride)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2020 Date Posted: 03.10.2020 16:36 Photo ID: 6134500 VIRIN: 200305-F-ER377-0324 Resolution: 2600x3712 Size: 2.88 MB Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 701st AS conducts training sortie [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Trevor McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.