701st AS conducts training sortie

U.S. Air Force Maj. Tien Phung (left) and Maj. Stan Schmotzer, 701st Airlift Squadron C-17A Globemaster III pilots, fly the aircraft as it prepares to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 127th Air Refueling Wing, during a training sortie over the east coast, March 5, 2020. The training included an assault landing, touch and go’s, and an aerial refueling. Phung was being evaluated by Schmotzer. (U.S Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor T. McBride)

