A woman honors fallen soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) by placing flowers at the base of a monument during a commemoration ceremony hosted by the UAF in Kyiv, Ukraine, 14 Feb. 2020. Soldiers from Task Force – Juvigny joined Ukrainian Soldiers in attendance and jointly honored the fallen Soldiers on 14 Feb. throughout the past 5 years. Representatives of TF – Juvigny were given the opportunity to present flowers and pay respects to the monument at the conclusion of the ceremony.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2020 Date Posted: 03.10.2020 04:51 Photo ID: 6133278 VIRIN: 200214-Z-JL124-0575 Resolution: 4071x2704 Size: 6.23 MB Location: UA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200214-Z-JL124-0575.jpg [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alexander Wilkinson-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.