200214-Z-JL124-0575.jpg

A woman honors fallen soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) by placing flowers at the base of a monument during a commemoration ceremony hosted by the UAF in Kyiv, Ukraine, 14 Feb. 2020. Soldiers from Task Force – Juvigny joined Ukrainian Soldiers in attendance and jointly honored the fallen Soldiers on 14 Feb. throughout the past 5 years. Representatives of TF – Juvigny were given the opportunity to present flowers and pay respects to the monument at the conclusion of the ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 04:51
|Photo ID:
|6133278
|VIRIN:
|200214-Z-JL124-0575
|Resolution:
|4071x2704
|Size:
|6.23 MB
|Location:
|UA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
