200213-Z-JL124-0362.jpg

Soldiers from Task Force – Juvigny, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, compete against a Ukrainian Futsal Team in Futsal during the 11th annual Kyiv Games in Kyiv, Ukraine, 12 Feb. 2020. TF – Juvigny’s Futsal team participated in 6 Futsal matches, with a record of 1-1-3, including a victory to the Canadian Armed Forces in Op UNIFIER from Combat Training Center – Yavoriv.

Date Taken: 02.13.2020 Date Posted: 03.10.2020 Location: UA by SGT Alexander Wilkinson-Johnson