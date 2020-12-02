“It’s important to build relationships with other countries,” Master Corporal Helen Lam, a Canadian Armed Forces advisor in Op UNIFIER, says as she competes against Specialist Jackson Knott, a United States Army Combat Medic with Task Force – Juvigny, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, in Singles Table Tennis during the 11th annual Kyiv Games in Kyiv, Ukraine, 12 Feb. 2020. Helen continues by stating that “sports are a good way to connect people, especially with everyone from different trades and backgrounds. And you might meet people you would otherwise never meet!”
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2020 04:53
|Photo ID:
|6133280
|VIRIN:
|200212-Z-JL124-0163
|Resolution:
|3918x2602
|Size:
|5.7 MB
|Location:
|UA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200212-Z-JL124-0163.jpg [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Alexander Wilkinson-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US Soldiers Participate in Annual Kyiv Games
LEAVE A COMMENT