200212-Z-JL124-0163.jpg

“It’s important to build relationships with other countries,” Master Corporal Helen Lam, a Canadian Armed Forces advisor in Op UNIFIER, says as she competes against Specialist Jackson Knott, a United States Army Combat Medic with Task Force – Juvigny, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, in Singles Table Tennis during the 11th annual Kyiv Games in Kyiv, Ukraine, 12 Feb. 2020. Helen continues by stating that “sports are a good way to connect people, especially with everyone from different trades and backgrounds. And you might meet people you would otherwise never meet!”

