    200212-Z-JL124-0157.jpg [Image 3 of 7]

    200212-Z-JL124-0157.jpg

    UKRAINE

    02.12.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Alexander Wilkinson-Johnson 

    32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    United States Soldier Specialist Jackson Knott, a Combat Medic with Task Force – Juvigny, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, competes against Master Corporal Helen Lam, a Canadian Soldier and Op UNIFIER advisor, in Table Tennis during the 11th annual Kyiv Games in Kyiv, Ukraine, 12 Feb 2020.

    Date Taken: 02.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 04:48
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US Soldiers Participate in Annual Kyiv Games

