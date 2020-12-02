200212-Z-JL124-0157.jpg

United States Soldier Specialist Jackson Knott, a Combat Medic with Task Force – Juvigny, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, competes against Master Corporal Helen Lam, a Canadian Soldier and Op UNIFIER advisor, in Table Tennis during the 11th annual Kyiv Games in Kyiv, Ukraine, 12 Feb 2020.
US Soldiers Participate in Annual Kyiv Games
