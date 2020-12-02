200212-Z-JL124-0120.jpg

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UKRAINE

    02.12.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Alexander Wilkinson-Johnson 

    32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Major Michael Bailey, the United States Army Joint Multinational Training Group – Ukraine (JMTG-U) and Defence Reform Advisory Board (DRAB) Liaison Officer (LNO) and Badminton Competitor in the Kyiv Games, introduces the American competitors during the opening ceremony of the 11th annual Kyiv Games in Kyiv, Ukraine, 12 Feb. 2020. In addition to his regards given to the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) for their generosity in U.S. inclusion in the Kyiv Games, Bailey states that “[U.S. participation in the Kyiv Games] is also a sign of respect and reminds Ukraine of our dedication to their cause.”

    Date Taken: 02.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.10.2020 04:48
