200212-Z-JL124-0120.jpg

Major Michael Bailey, the United States Army Joint Multinational Training Group – Ukraine (JMTG-U) and Defence Reform Advisory Board (DRAB) Liaison Officer (LNO) and Badminton Competitor in the Kyiv Games, introduces the American competitors during the opening ceremony of the 11th annual Kyiv Games in Kyiv, Ukraine, 12 Feb. 2020. In addition to his regards given to the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) for their generosity in U.S. inclusion in the Kyiv Games, Bailey states that “[U.S. participation in the Kyiv Games] is also a sign of respect and reminds Ukraine of our dedication to their cause.”

