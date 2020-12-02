200212-Z-JL124-0095.jpg

Soldiers from Great Britain, Canada, Latvia, Ukraine, Poland, the United States, and other nations stand in formation during the opening ceremony of the 11th annual Kyiv Games in Kyiv, Ukraine, 12 Feb. 2020. Representatives from each nation introduced their respective nations during this opening event, which additionally included speakers from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Football Federation of Ukraine.

