    Seymour Bar-B-Que wins the 2020 Hennessy Award [Image 5 of 5]

    Seymour Bar-B-Que wins the 2020 Hennessy Award

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary McKnight 

    916th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    The 916th Force Support Squadron served banana pudding for the dessert portion of their bar-b-que lunch menu winning the 2020 John L. Hennessy Award food service competition at Dobbins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 25, 2020. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2020
    TAGS

    AFRC
    Hennessy Award
    916 ARW
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Resilient
    Reserve Reform
    916 FSS
    2020 Hennessy Award

