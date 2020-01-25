Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seymour Bar-B-Que wins the 2020 Hennessy Award [Image 2 of 5]

    Seymour Bar-B-Que wins the 2020 Hennessy Award

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary McKnight 

    916th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kathleen H. Denison, readiness NCO in charge of the 916th Force Support Squadron, gathers the makings of an omelet during the 2020 John L. Hennessy Award food service competition at Dobbins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 25, 2020. The competitors were required to prepare a breakfast meal in addition to the lunch meal they were judged on during the competition. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2020
    Date Posted: 03.09.2020 22:03
    Photo ID: 6133150
    VIRIN: 200125-F-ZZ999-0007
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Hometown: CHARLOTTE, NC, US
    Hometown: RALEIGH, NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seymour Bar-B-Que wins the 2020 Hennessy Award [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Mary McKnight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

