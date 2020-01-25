U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kathleen H. Denison, readiness NCO in charge of the 916th Force Support Squadron, gathers the makings of an omelet during the 2020 John L. Hennessy Award food service competition at Dobbins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 25, 2020. The competitors were required to prepare a breakfast meal in addition to the lunch meal they were judged on during the competition. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2020 Date Posted: 03.09.2020 22:03 Photo ID: 6133150 VIRIN: 200125-F-ZZ999-0007 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 1.26 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Hometown: CHARLOTTE, NC, US Hometown: RALEIGH, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seymour Bar-B-Que wins the 2020 Hennessy Award [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Mary McKnight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.