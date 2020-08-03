Seymour Bar-B-Que wins the 2020 Hennessy Award

Members of the 916th Force Support Squadron pose for a photo with the judges of the Hennessy Award during the unit’s first 2020 John L. Hennessy Award food service competition at Dobbins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 25, 2020. The 916 FSS won the 2020 Hennessy Award, serving: bar-b-que chicken, pork chops, coleslaw, gumbo, salad bar and banana pudding. (Courtesy photo)

