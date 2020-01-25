U.S. Air Force Airman James Linebarger, a 916th Force Support Squadron (916 FSS) fitness service apprentice and Senior Airman Telajuwon Pride, a 916 FSS food service journeymen, wash dishes during the 2020 John L. Hennessy Award food service competition at Dobbins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jan. 25, 2020. The 916 FSS won the 2020 Hennessy Award, serving: bar-b-que chicken, pork chops, coleslaw, gumbo, salad bar and banana pudding. (Courtesy photo)
Seymour Bar-B-Que wins the 2020 Hennessy Award
