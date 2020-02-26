Seymour Bar-B-Que wins the 2020 Hennessy Award

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. (February 9, 2020) — The



916th Force Support Squadron walked away winners of the 2020 John L.



Hennessy Award food service competition at Dobbins Air Force Base,



Georgia, Jan. 23-26, after their first time entering the competition.



John L. Hennessy, a hotel executive, was appointed to the Hoover



Commission; whose task was to improve military food operations. In this



role Hennessy recommended the military services adopt a food



competition, to encourage better management and command support of



the food services.



Hennessy’s recommendation became reality in 1957, when the Hennessy



Awards were established. Although all Major Commands were encouraged



to participate, due to conflicting schedules, the Reserve and Guard were



not always afforded this opportunity.



In the spirit of equal opportunity to their Active-Duty counterparts, the



Reserve and Guard Commands found a way to service their members.



Within recent years the Hennessy Award program adopted a facility at



Dobbins AFB, allowing both components to compete in a neutral territory,



a makeshift kitchen, against each other.



This year the 916 FSS showcased their skills at the award competition and



marked their spot in history.



“We let them know,” said Master Sgt. Danielle K. Downs, 916 FSS unit



deployment manager. “We haven’t have a DFAC (dining facility) in two



years. At the end of the competition they (the judges) were like you can’t



tell that you guys haven't cooked in two years.”



Despite this challenge, the 916 FSS did not shy away when presented



with the opportunity to compete in the food service competition.



“I didn’t have any concerns because I knew we picked a strong team,”



said Tech Sgt. Royal M. Rowlett, 916 FSS NCO in charge of foods. “As long



as your leadership is good everything else will flow, it starts from the top.”



Turns out the team and the food was good.



Adding a Southern twist on bar-b-que, the 916 FSS wowed the judges



with their Seymour Bar-B-Que chicken, pork chops, coleslaw, gumbo



salad bar and banana pudding.



In the words of Senior Airman LaQesha D. Knox, a 916 FSS sustainment



member, “we brought our ‘A’ game.”

