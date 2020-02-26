Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seymour Bar-B-Que wins the 2020 Hennessy Award

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Mary McKnight | The 916th Force Support Squadron served banana pudding for the dessert portion of...... read more read more

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. Mary McKnight 

    916th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C. (February 9, 2020) — The

    916th Force Support Squadron walked away winners of the 2020 John L.

    Hennessy Award food service competition at Dobbins Air Force Base,

    Georgia, Jan. 23-26, after their first time entering the competition.

    John L. Hennessy, a hotel executive, was appointed to the Hoover

    Commission; whose task was to improve military food operations. In this

    role Hennessy recommended the military services adopt a food

    competition, to encourage better management and command support of

    the food services.

    Hennessy’s recommendation became reality in 1957, when the Hennessy

    Awards were established. Although all Major Commands were encouraged

    to participate, due to conflicting schedules, the Reserve and Guard were

    not always afforded this opportunity.

    In the spirit of equal opportunity to their Active-Duty counterparts, the

    Reserve and Guard Commands found a way to service their members.

    Within recent years the Hennessy Award program adopted a facility at

    Dobbins AFB, allowing both components to compete in a neutral territory,

    a makeshift kitchen, against each other.

    This year the 916 FSS showcased their skills at the award competition and

    marked their spot in history.

    “We let them know,” said Master Sgt. Danielle K. Downs, 916 FSS unit

    deployment manager. “We haven’t have a DFAC (dining facility) in two

    years. At the end of the competition they (the judges) were like you can’t

    tell that you guys haven't cooked in two years.”

    Despite this challenge, the 916 FSS did not shy away when presented

    with the opportunity to compete in the food service competition.

    “I didn’t have any concerns because I knew we picked a strong team,”

    said Tech Sgt. Royal M. Rowlett, 916 FSS NCO in charge of foods. “As long

    as your leadership is good everything else will flow, it starts from the top.”

    Turns out the team and the food was good.

    Adding a Southern twist on bar-b-que, the 916 FSS wowed the judges

    with their Seymour Bar-B-Que chicken, pork chops, coleslaw, gumbo

    salad bar and banana pudding.

    In the words of Senior Airman LaQesha D. Knox, a 916 FSS sustainment

    member, “we brought our ‘A’ game.”

