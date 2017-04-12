Units work together to transport weather satellite

Personnel assisting with the loading of the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite – R Series into a C-5 Galaxy aircraft make sure the load is properly aligned before using the wench to pull it into the body of the aircraft Dec. 4, 2017, on Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado. A heavy duty wench capable of pulling well over 100 thousand pounds was used to tow the payload into a C-5 Galaxy for transport down to Cape Canaveral, Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke W. Nowakowski)

