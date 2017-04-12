Units work together to transport weather satellite

Chris Tucker, Lockheed Martin videographer, records as the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite – R Series is loaded onto a C-5 Galaxy aircraft Dec. 4, 2017, on Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado. Members assigned to the 337th Airlift Squadron at Westover, AFB, are transporting the GOES-R Series to Cape Canaveral, Florida where it will be launched into orbit. The GOES-R Series will be used to improve the accuracy of weather prediction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke W. Nowakowski)

