    Units work together to transport weather satellite [Image 7 of 7]

    Units work together to transport weather satellite

    BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Luke Nowakowski 

    460th Space Wing/Public Affairs

    Chris Tucker, Lockheed Martin videographer, records as the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite – R Series is loaded onto a C-5 Galaxy aircraft Dec. 4, 2017, on Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado. Members assigned to the 337th Airlift Squadron at Westover, AFB, are transporting the GOES-R Series to Cape Canaveral, Florida where it will be launched into orbit. The GOES-R Series will be used to improve the accuracy of weather prediction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke W. Nowakowski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 16:45
    Photo ID: 3997454
    VIRIN: 171204-F-IL629-030
    Resolution: 2837x1887
    Size: 270.1 KB
    Location: BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Units work together to transport weather satellite [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Luke Nowakowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Travis AFB
    C-5 Galaxy
    Teamwork
    Cape Canaveral
    AFSPC
    337th Airlift Squadron
    Westover AFB
    GOES-R Series
    Geostationary Operations Environmental Satellite-R Series

