Chris Tucker, Lockheed Martin videographer, records as the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite – R Series is loaded onto a C-5 Galaxy aircraft Dec. 4, 2017, on Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado. Members assigned to the 337th Airlift Squadron at Westover, AFB, are transporting the GOES-R Series to Cape Canaveral, Florida where it will be launched into orbit. The GOES-R Series will be used to improve the accuracy of weather prediction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke W. Nowakowski)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2017 16:45
|Photo ID:
|3997454
|VIRIN:
|171204-F-IL629-030
|Resolution:
|2837x1887
|Size:
|270.1 KB
|Location:
|BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Units work together to transport weather satellite [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Luke Nowakowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
