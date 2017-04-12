Units work together to transport weather satellite

Airmen from the 337th Airlift Squadron look on as a wench is used to tow the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite – R Series into a C-5 Galaxy aircraft, Dec. 4, 2017, on Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado. The total payload of the satellite and other equipment is greater than 100 thousand pounds. Although that may seem like a lot, the wench used to tow the GOES-R Series was only using 2/3 of its pulling capability. The C-5 Galaxy is assigned to Travis AFB, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke W. Nowakowski)

