Master Sgt. Jeff Gilbert, 337th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, tightens down a chain connecting the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite – R Series to the bed of a C-5 Galaxy aircraft Dec. 4, 2017, on Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado. At more than 100 thousand pounds, it is imperative that the GOES-R Series is correctly fastened to the transport aircraft to ensure safe arrival to Cape Canaveral, Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke W. Nowakowski)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2017 16:45
|Photo ID:
|3997468
|VIRIN:
|171204-F-IL629-216
|Resolution:
|2377x1581
|Size:
|456.77 KB
|Location:
|BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Units work together to transport weather satellite [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Luke Nowakowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
