Units work together to transport weather satellite

Master Sgt. Jeff Gilbert, 337th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, tightens down a chain connecting the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite – R Series to the bed of a C-5 Galaxy aircraft Dec. 4, 2017, on Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado. At more than 100 thousand pounds, it is imperative that the GOES-R Series is correctly fastened to the transport aircraft to ensure safe arrival to Cape Canaveral, Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke W. Nowakowski)

