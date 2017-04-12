Units work together to transport weather satellite

Several units from around the U.S. Air Force alongside members of Lockheed Martin came together to coordinate the loading of the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite – R Series into a C-5 Galaxy aircraft Dec. 4, 2017, on Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado. The GOES-R Series will join another satellite currently in orbit to better predict weather patterns and phenomena. The C-5 Galaxy is assigned to Travis AFB, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke W. Nowakowski)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2017 16:45
|Photo ID:
|3997456
|VIRIN:
|171204-F-IL629-042
|Resolution:
|2971x1976
|Size:
|204.4 KB
|Location:
|BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
