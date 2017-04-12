Units work together to transport weather satellite

Tech Sgt. Steven Bouquet, 460th Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation specialist, and Staff Sgt. Bradley May, 460th Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation specialist, conduct and annotate measurements to ensure the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite – R Series is correctly balanced when loaded onto the C-5 Galaxy aircraft, Dec. 4, 2017, on Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado. The total payload being transported from Buckley AFB to Cape Canaveral, FL, is more than 100 thousand pounds, making it critical that all measurements are accurate for proper transport. The C-5 Galaxy is assigned to Travis AFB, California. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luke W. Nowakowski)

