Exercise Vigilant Ace 18 kicks off

U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II fighter aircraft, assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron, taxi across a runway during Exercise VIGILANT ACE 18 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 3, 2017. The exercise provides U.S. and RoK forces training to employ Airpower to deter aggression and preserve the armistice, defend the RoK and defeat any attack against the alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos/Released)

