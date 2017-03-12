(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Exercise Vigilant Ace 18 kicks off [Image 9 of 12]

    Exercise Vigilant Ace 18 kicks off

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    12.03.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Franklin Ramos 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron, taxis down a runway during Exercise VIGILANT ACE 18 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 3, 2017. The exercise provides U.S. and RoK forces training to employ Airpower to deter aggression, preserve the armistice, defend the RoK and defeat any attack against the alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 07:10
    Photo ID: 3995669
    VIRIN: 171203-F-FV476-034
    Resolution: 3184x2275
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Vigilant Ace 18 kicks off [Image 1 of 12], by SSgt Franklin Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Vigilant Ace 18 kicks off
    Exercise Vigilant Ace 18 kicks off
    Exercise Vigilant Ace 18 kicks off
    Exercise Vigilant Ace 18 kicks off
    Exercise Vigilant Ace 18 kicks off
    Exercise Vigilant Ace 18 kicks off
    Exercise Vigilant Ace 18 kicks off
    Exercise Vigilant Ace 18 kicks off
    Exercise Vigilant Ace 18 kicks off
    Exercise Vigilant Ace 18 kicks off
    Exercise Vigilant Ace 18 kicks off
    Exercise Vigilant Ace 18 kicks off

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Exercise Vigilant Ace 18 kicks off

    TAGS

    F-16
    Korea
    Osan
    Exercise
    US and ROK
    VA18

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT