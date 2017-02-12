Exercise Vigilant Ace 18 kicks off

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Wiemers, 25th Fighter Squadron weapons load crew member, tightens a bolt on an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft during exercise Vigilant Ace 18 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 2, 2017. The exercise provides realistic air combat training for the United States and Republic of Korea, testing and refining the readiness and interoperability of US-ROK forces to deter aggression and provide a rapid response to attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos/Released)
