Exercise Vigilant Ace 18 kicks off

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft, assigned to the 36th Fighter Squadron, conduct an elephant walk on a taxiway during Exercise VIGILANT ACE 18 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 3, 2017. The exercise provides U.S. and RoK forces training to employ Airpower to deter aggression and preserve the armistice, defend the RoK and defeat any attack against the alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos/Released)

Date Taken: 12.03.2017 Date Posted: 12.04.2017 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR