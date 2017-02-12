Exercise Vigilant Ace 18 kicks off

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class James Egan, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, fuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during exercise Vigilant Ace 18 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 2, 2017. The exercise provides realistic air combat training for the United States and Republic of Korea, testing and refining the readiness and interoperability of US-ROK forces to deter aggression and provide a rapid response to attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

