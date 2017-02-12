(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Exercise Vigilant Ace 18 kicks off

    Exercise Vigilant Ace 18 kicks off

    OSAN AB, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.02.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Echols 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class James Egan, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, fuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during exercise Vigilant Ace 18 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 2, 2017. The exercise provides realistic air combat training for the United States and Republic of Korea, testing and refining the readiness and interoperability of US-ROK forces to deter aggression and provide a rapid response to attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Vigilant Ace 18 kicks off [Image 1 of 12], by SSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exercise Vigilant Ace 18 kicks off

    F-16
    Korea
    Osan
    Exercise
    US and ROK
    VA18

